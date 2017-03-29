Nursing asst. suspended after video taunting elderly woman surfaces

A screengrab of a video which apparently shows someone holding a tissue and tickling the elderly woman's nose in an apparent attempt to get the woman to touch her face with her feces-stained hands. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

AUSTIN - A nursing assistant who allegedly posted videos of himself taunting an elderly patient with smeared feces on her hands has been suspended, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission confirmed with our sister station, KVUE, Tuesday afternoon.

The son of the 83-year-old woman pictured in the images told our KVUE his family is livid about how his mother was treated. They are now exploring all options.

He also told KVUE that his mother suffers from advanced Alzheimer's and can barely move, talk or comprehend what's going on.

Jasmyn Long said she was on Snapchat Monday when she saw videos of the 89-year-old with smeared feces on her hands.

"He started tickling her with a feather and making her rub the feces all over her face, it was just terrible. I really can't believe there are people out there that find that kind of stuff amusing," said Long.

A screengrab of the video is shown in the image above, which has been blurred to protect the alleged victim's identity. The videos were posted on a man's account. His Facebook profile reads that he is a certified nursing assistant at the Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Duval in Austin.

Long said she knows him through his little brother. Long replied to his snap stating that she took issue with what he was doing. He defended his actions, even going as far as to say he would not lose his job.

Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Duval in North Austin suspended that certified nurse aide pending the outcome of an investigation.

"You don't need to be around any type of seniors or any type of facility where that's your requirement to take care of them because if you're not capable of doing it, then why are you there," said Long.

Austin police told KVUE they visited the nursing facility Monday regarding the allegations. They, along with the Department of Aging and Disability Services, are investigating.

After reaching out to the Texas Heath and Human Services Commission, officials told KVUE that the nursing facility has reported the incident to the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS). The facility told DADS that it has "reported the incident to police and has suspended the certified nurse aide in question pending investigation."

"We are following up with the facility to ensure it takes all appropriate actions in response to this incident and has procedures in place to keep residents safe," the official said.

DADS encourages anyone who suspects abuse or neglect in long-term care facilities to report their concerns to DADS by calling toll free at 1-800-458-9858.

EDITOR'S NOTE : The man's name has been taken out of this story because he has not been charged by Austin police.

© 2017 KVUE-TV