NTSB investigates cause of Va. train crash

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided in Crozet with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

CROZET, VA. (WUSA9) - NTSB's investigation continues as officials work to figure out why an Amtrak train collided with a Virginia garbage truck Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred in Crozet, Virginia around 11:20 a.m. The train was carrying Republican lawmakers from DC to a retreat in West Virginia.

One person on the garbage truck died. No lawmakers were hurt.

The NTSB said it is likely the cause of the accident will not be known for some time.

Officials spent much of Wednesday evening walking up and down the train tracks looking whatever clues they could find.

Ellen Patterson lives nearby the collision site. She told WUSA9 the garbage truck belonged to a family-owned business.

"They've been servicing this area since I've lived here, for about 10 years," she said. "And, it's a wonderful group of people. The people on that truck, we see everyday. They wave their hands, they're happy. They do a great job. So, it's really sad."

She didn't say the name of the victim, but she did say one of her friends knew him.

There have been some questions surrounding the intersection where the accident occurred. Among them, whether vehicles have a tendency to bottom out on the tracks after they drive up a hill that leads to them.

One neighbor told WUSA9 there is a sign at the intersection that warns people about that possibility. However he said he has never personally seen an accident like that occur at the train tracks.

The crash site is halfway through a 250 mile trip on the Cardinal line. Amtrak and freight trains pass through the railroad crossing about six times a day.

We pulled the latest data this from the Federal Railroad Administration. There are two types of signs in place, two gate arms that come down to stop traffic, and also a bell.

Federal data says there is a speed limit at the rail crossing. Trains cannot go over 60 miles an hour. The engineer would have been able to use the horn. This crash site is not inside what's called a quiet zone. Freight company CSX maintains the crossing.

