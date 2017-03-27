Northern Virginia business helps injured animals

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - One Northern Virginia business is doing all it can to help animals who have experienced traumatic injuries.



Derrick Campana runs Animal Orthocare in Sterling, Va. He builds prosthetics for everything from dogs to ponies.



"When you put that device on them (animals) and they're able to regain their mobility and walk again for the first time, there's nothing like that," he said.



Campana estimates that he's helped more than 15,000 animals over the years.

He started working on animals 12 years ago after a veterinarian, with a dog, saw the work he had done with wounded veterans.



"I built one (prosthetic) successfully and said, 'Hey, there's a need for this,'" Campana said.



Campana hand sculpts every prosthetic mold that is used to form a prosthetic. He then melts some plastic in an onsite pizza oven. After that, he then proceeds to use another machine to vacuum form that plastic over the mold to create a custom fit prosthetic for his four legged patients.



Linwood Green is thankful for Campana's services. He recently drove twelve hours, from Maine, just so his pony could receive a check-up for its brace.



"Any animal deserves a second chance," Green said. "If they get injured or lose a leg, you don't have to put them all down."



Campana says his mobility devices typically cost anywhere from $500 to $1,200.

