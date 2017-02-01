NMAAHC screens film 'I Am Not Your Negro'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A National Museum of African American History and Culture held a special screening of a highly anticipated documentary Wednesday night.

The museum showed the film, "I Am Not Your Negro". It revolves around the work of writer James Baldwin and a book he planned to write about the lives and assassinations of activists Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

Baldwin died before his book was finished. However, the documentary ultimately uses it as a jumping off point to tell a modern story about race in America.

Jasmine Adkins told WUSA9 she believes viewers can learn from the documentary.

"I think it's always important to refresh your knowledge," she said.

Rex Ellis, the NMAAHC associate director for curatorial affairs, said this is the third movie the museum has showcased. It has previously shown the movies "Fences" and "Hidden Figures".

He said the NMAAHC plans to hold more screenings in the future.

"It's very very important that we lift up all of those who have been a part of our history from the beginning and there are many, many wondeful films that do just that," he said.

