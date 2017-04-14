NJ Governor commutes Marine's gun sentence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly hit and run in Fairfax, Virginia
-
All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls
-
Marine to go to prison after friend grabbed his gun
-
2017 White House Easter Egg Roll
-
Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting
-
Family grieves after son killed near VCU
-
Father guilty of killing son for money
-
Man visits all of the National Parks
-
Teens rescued off stalled roller coaster say they'll ride again
-
A legacy of giving: Fundraiser to honor Dillon Papier
More Stories
-
Marine's sentence commuted after friend grabbed his gunApr 14, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
Man arrested for intentionally hitting, killing…Apr 14, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Parents of VT victim stand in for daughter at…Apr 14, 2017, 4:31 p.m.