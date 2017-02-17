Amelia Menefee jump ropes at her school for Jump Rope for Heart day, 2/15/2017. She has fundraised for the American Heart Association for the fourth time.

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Fourth grader Amelia Menefee emailed WUSA9 after watching the station's heart health stories called "#HeartLove." She shared how she was raising money for heart health for the fourth year. She also said heart issues are personal.

"When I was a baby, I had a hole in my heart. And I kept going to the doctor, and the hospital when I was one and two. But eventually it just healed by itself," she said.

"And my cousin, she had two holes. And she got surgery to fix it, but she still has to go to the hospital twice a year," she said of her cousin Jackie.



Meanwhile, students have been raising money online for the American Heart Association. The money goes to fund heart health education and research. Today Menefee is fit and active especially during P.E. class at Westbrook Elementary School . P.E. teacher Ms. Jennifer Thai organized a special day of activities using the Jump Rope for Heart program by the American Heart Association.Menefee got moving with a glow-in-the-dark jump rope. She and her classmates were one of the first to use them. Under a disco ball and thumping music, students rotated among stations: jump roping, hoola-hooping, box jumping and other activities."This is an opportunity for the kids to empower themselves to be heart healthy. And what better way of doing it than by having a great time," said Arelis Burke, American Heart Association, Youth Market Director.Meanwhile, students have been raising money online for the American Heart Association. The money goes to fund heart health education and research. Amelia has raised nearly $400 . She thanks her family and friends for helping her surpass her fundraising goal.

"So the research that this program helps to fund, you know, could hopefully help some people," said proud mother, Bernadette Menefee.

Westbrook Elementary School has raised around $145,000 in four years with Jump Rope for Heart.

