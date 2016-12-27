New Years Eve Celebration Forecast

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - 2016 is coming to a close and parties and celebrations are being planned for this upcoming Saturday night's transition in to the New Year!





We will be watching an incoming weather system for New Years Day on Sunday that could bring some showers with it, but it looks like the DC area will stay dry for early Saturday night through midnight.

Expect seasonably chilly conditions for any outdoor celebrations or fireworks. It won't be completely ideal for firework watching at midnight, as skies at that point will be mostly cloudy. As of Tuesday, it appears showers will move in after midnight, closer to early Sunday morning.

For those heading up the east coast to watch the ball drop in New York City, the same weather system will be pushing in around the same time. It will be colder there - expect midnight temps around the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers will arrive after midnight and into Sunday morning.

(© 2016 WUSA)