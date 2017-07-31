New sex abuse charges against Charles Co. teacher's aid
The State's Attorney there announced there are many more victims, as well as more than a hundred new charges against a teacher's assistant, who was accused last month of making porn videos with boys inside a middle school.
WUSA 6:28 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
2 dead after extremely violent weekend in DC
-
Dare County Issues Evacuation Order for Hatteras Island Visitors
-
Lawsuit filed against Va. Chipotle after norovirus outbreak
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
VERIFY: Are there sharks swimming the Chesapeake Bay?
-
ATM robber's tactics caught on camera in Fairfax Co.
-
Why don't tractor trailers have side guards?
-
Verify: Is it the law to turn on your headlights when wipers are in use?
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Car of missing Va. woman, 2 kids foundJul 30, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
24 victims in Charles Co. teacher's aide child porn caseJul 31, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
Scaramucci is out. Here are 9 other people who also…Jul 31, 2017, 6:26 p.m.