New members sworn into 2017 DC Council

(Photo: Hilary Lane)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new year means a new DC Council.

A swearing in ceremony for the 2017 council members was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday afternoon.

Council members by law must be sworn in by noon on January 2, so every minute of the two hour ceremony was scripted.

Hundreds of local leaders, family members and loved ones gathered at the convention center in D.C., to watch six council members get sworn in.

Thirteen members serve on council, but the election is staggered, and held every two years.

The event was MC'd by our very own Bruce Johnson.

Taking the oath of office:

1. David Grosso.He says his main focus: education.

2. Robert White Junior. He says he is advocate for strong neighborhoods and efficient government.

3. Jack Evans, representing Ward 2, has a background in law and economics and experience in D.C. politics.

4. Brandon Todd, representing Ward 4, says he is committed to exanding servcies for seniors and improving the quality of life for DC neighborhoods.

5. Vincent Gray, he is a former D.C. mayor and says the District became more prosperous, safe, and sustainable, under his leadership.

6. Trayon White Sr. is the representative from Ward 8. He is brand new to the council. He founded Helping Inner City Kids Succeed and Manpower DC.

A few protestors were escorted out of the ceremony during Mayor Muriel Bowser's speech. They were holding signs that said #GeraldHall in front of the podium. Hall was killed by police on Christmas Day after officials say he refused to put down a knife.