New DC pop-up shop celebrates female creativity

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new pop-up shop is putting the creativity of DC woman-owned businesses in the spotlight.



Femme Fatale DC opened at the corner of 14th and H Streets NE Thursday night. It will stay open through the end of July.



Founder Yasmin Radbod decided to open up the shop after organizing other events targeted toward women in the past. She said the pop-up shop showcases over 15 DC woman-owned businesses that sell everything from handmade jewelry to clothing.



"I have seen women make really long lasting business relationships through Femme Fatale and that's what is the most rewarding," Radbod said.



While Femme Fatale DC held its launch party Thursday, the shop says its plans to hold other parties in the future during its stay on H Street.

