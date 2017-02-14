New chancellor takes on the challenge of a changing DCPS

Chancellor Wilson

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Parents and teachers protesting outside Jefferson Middle School in D.C. Friday said they fear that education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ support of vouchers and school choice is a direct threat to public schools.

But the new Chancellor for DC Public Schools said, “I think we should have a good relationship with Department of Education and Secretary DeVos. There’s tremendous choice in DC already so there’s nothing that needs to be fixed we need fairness. It’s important that we don’t allow our fears to prevent us from engaging in dialogue and engaging in opportunity to explain what we do and opportunity to be an advocate for public education.”

Chancellor Wilson is meeting parents and students to gage what’s working and what’s not in the school system. He said his priorities are teacher support, extracurricular activities, more access to language immersion in all wards and diversity.

A recent school segregation report indicated 70% of D.C. students attend schools where 90-100% of their classmates are Black or Hispanic.

“I believe in exposing students to opportunities in school that mimic the world they’re going to live in and that world they’re going to live in is a diverse world,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that students know because of the neighborhood they grew up in they are expected to be successful and they’re going to be supported to be successful.”

