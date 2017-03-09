New anger brews over Republican plan to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is steaming ahead.

On Thursday, the "American Health Care Act" has cleared early hurdles in the house.

But in homes across the country and in our area, there's new anger brewing.

The gavel that ended a marathon healthcare debate was one more blow to Phyllis Zolotoro.

"It's very hard," she said. "I hope the worst doesn't happen."

Phyllis was uninsured before 2013. That year her ill husband and son died only months apart.

She signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, only to find out she had an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"Without Obamacare I would now be dead," said Zolotoro.

Congressional opponents say Trumpcare is moving too fast. Top republicans, trying to win over their fellow party men, have their foot on the gas.

"This is something that we as conservatives have been dreaming about for decades. This is the chance, and the best and only chance that we're going to get," said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Zolotoro is now cancer free, but her medications are not.

She says they would cost $10,000 a year if the GOP plan passes.

She fears the Medicare fund that pays for all this could go broke.

"I'm furious." said said. "The affordable care act is far from perfect. It needs to be amended and made better. Not repealed."

