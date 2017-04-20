Neighbors upset by teacher's child porn charges

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - The porch light was on but no one was home at Christopher Speights' house in Capitol Heights.



Neighbors were angry at the allegations that one of their own is accused of having child pornography.



“It's upsetting especially when you trust your kids in the hands of an adult who is supposed to be a positive role model for them,” Vera Stanton said.

Speights was a basketball coach and substitute teacher at Bradbury Elementary for nine years.



He also coached a team with the South County Sports Academy.



A nearly four-month investigation revealed Speights uploaded more than 150 pictures and videos to a file sharing site called Dropbox.



Charging documents said the footage showed children having sex with each other and with an unknown adult.



“It's something that is disturbing. You know? It's something that needs to be prayed for. I've got to just pray for him. That's it,” Lasean Hill said.



Police have not said if they have identified the children in the video, but you can be sure that is going to be a part of their investigation.

