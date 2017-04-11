Neighbors describe man charged with assaulting girl at in-home daycare

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - The victim is 12-years-old, the suspect is more than three-times her age.

A 40-year-old man is being held without bond for his reported, repeated sexual abuse a 12-year-old girl at a Virginia daycare. A neighbor told WUSA9 she never suspected a thing.



"He seemed nice,” said Kim Cook. She’s talking about her next door neighbor, 40-year-old Oscar Perez Rangel.



This is the same man Fairfax County Police charged with three counts of felony animate object sexual penetration and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Police say the 40-year-old abused a 12-year-old girl multiple times, from October to December of last year, at an in-home daycare the girl attended on the 13100 block of Kidwell Field Rd. in Herndon, Va.

"That's totally unbearable.That's something terrible,” said another neighbor who has a few kids of his own.

The man saw the suspect’s booking photo and told WUSA9 he never met the Perez Rangel, but found the home daycare to be a little annoying.

"Because they take up-out a lot of parking space and they may park on the road when they pick-up kids, but they make living on that,” said the man.

On Tuesday, WUSA9 learned the owner of the daycare has had a permit since 2012. A permit means she is only allowed to care for four or less children. More than four children requires a state license. Also, the owner must renew that permit each year.

A spokesperson with the Fairfax County Department of Family Services says Perez Rangel lived in the home daycare location, but the owner of the daycare did not disclose this to the county.



The county performs background checks on all adults living at home daycare locations, but Fairfax County Police would not clarify what type of criminal history, if any, the suspect has.

The Department of Family Services’ Amy Carlini said none of the county home inspections at this in-home daycare location revealed any violations.

Police say they learned of the crimes about two weeks ago, after the victim reported what happened to an adult at school. Authorities obtained criminal warrants and arrested the suspect on Friday, April 7th.

Carlini said over the phone, the county revoked the daycare's permit on Monday, April 10th.

Right now, Fairfax County Police believe only the 12-year-old was assaulted. However, they want anyone who feels their child may have been victimized to call them right away.

If you have an information, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Crimes Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

