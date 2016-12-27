Nearly 100 gather to remember murdered DC yoga teacher

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Over 100 people gathered at a park in Northwest, D.C. to remember a woman abducted and killed over the Christmas holiday.

Police say Tricia McCauley, 46, was strangled by Adrian Johnson, 29.

The pair did not know each other, according to police.

Friends say McCauley was an herbalist, a yoga instructor, and an actress.

She was supposed to meet friends for Christmas dinner, Sunday evening, but never showed up.

Police found her body, her missing car, and Johnson late Monday night.

She was supposed to teach a yoga class Tuesday, at 5:15pm. Instead, the class became a community vigil.

At least 100 people packed in to the District Yoga studio off of Rhode Island Ave.

They meditated and chanted.

After about an hour, the group left and walked, with candles in hand, to a park on 3rd and Elm St NW.

They chanted, held moments of silence, and talked about McCauley.

One man, who identified himself as her neighbor, said McCauley's personality "absorbed" you.

"I lived around the corner from her. Never been in one of her classes," he began. "She'd say, 'Clyde come on just try it one time.' I'd say, 'never. I'm not going to do it!'

Laughing, the man continued, "she always made me [feel] welcome. And that's the type of person she was."

Many people placed candles next to notes pinned on a fence.

No one talked about the suspect or how McCauley died. They promised each other they would remember McCauley and carry on her memory.

"She brought out the best in all of us," said one friend. "We owe it to her to maintain that."