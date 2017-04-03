Nats owner accepts 'lucky' Matzo ball soup

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Call him an owner in touch with his fans.

Mark Lerner walked the field on Nationals opening day Monday and heard his name being called from the seats behind the first base line before the game.

Lerner, who was not surrounded by the opening day entourage you might expect, walked over to meet Hugh the "rubber chicken man."

Hugh Kauffman aka "The Rubber Chicken Man".

Kauffman gave Lerner a small sealed plastic tub of chicken matzoh ball soup and exchanged pleasantries.

Kauffman is a die-hard Nats fan and familiar face in the stadium. He's the fan behind occasional rubber chicken sacrifices which are made over the Nats dugout to break losing streaks.

But Kauffman's soup is made with the real thing and Nats manager Dusty Baker is reportedly a fan of his cooking.

Lerner promised to get Kauffman's matzoh ball soup to the dugout in time for the game.

"I made him matzoh ball soup through last season and it brought us luck and I hope it brings us luck this season," Kauffman said while holding his rubber chicken by the neck.

The Nats won their season opener 4 to 2 with the help of the soup and without the sacrifice of Kauffman's rubber chicken which will be saved until the team needs it.

