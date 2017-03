WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A nationwide AT&T outage is currently affecting 911 calls.

If you are a D.C. resident, please call 202-373-3700 ext 2 if you have an emergency or text 911.

If you are a resident in Alexandria, please call 703-746-4444 or text 911.

If you are a resident in Charles County, please call 301-609-3499.

