National Recording Registry picks are ‘Over the Rainbow'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Judy Garland’s hit single, ‘Over the Rainbow’, the original-cast album of ‘The Wiz’ and N.W.A’s seminal rap album, ‘Straight Outta Compton’ are just a few of the recordings added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Twenty recordings were added Wednesday because of their cultural, artistic and historical importance to American society and the nation’s audio heritage.

“This year’s exciting list gives us a full range of sound experiences,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “These sounds of the past enrich our understanding of the nation’s cultural history and our history in general.”

The Eagles’ 1996 ‘Their Greatest Hits’ and the national anthem of black America were also added.

The works must be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and must be at least 10 years old to be added to the Library of Congress, which has a recorded-sound collection of nearly 3 million items.

The recordings named to the registry feature a rich and diverse array of spoken-word and musical recordings—representing nearly every musical category—spanning the years 1888 to 1997.

Barbra Streisand’s 1964 debut hit single, 'People,' was also tapped for a place in the registry.

“It is so humbling and gratifying to learn that my recording of the song ‘People’ by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill will be installed in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress,” said Streisand.

“This is the prestigious treasure house in which American art is archived and acknowledged as part of the flow of our nation’s culture. I believe ‘People’ touched our common desire to relate to others with love and caring, and I’ve always tried to express this in my renditions of this magical song,” she added.

Don McLean’s 1971 single ‘American Pie’ plus several gospel songs, including ‘I’ll Fly Away’ and two renditions of the hymn ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’, will be added as well. The latter became the national anthem of the African-American community.

Spoken-word recordings on the list include two radio broadcasts: the first episode of NPR’s flagship news program ‘All Things Considered’ in 1971 and the Brooklyn Dodgers’ and the New York Giants’ last game at the Polo Grounds on Sept. 8, 1957, announced by Vin Scully.

Judy Collins’ a capella arrangement of ‘Amazing Grace’ was also named to the registry.

“I am so honored that the Library of Congress has chosen my 1970 recording of ‘Amazing Grace’ for its collection of memorable songs of the centuries,” she said.

Nominations were gathered through online submissions from the public and from the NRPB, which is comprised of leaders in the fields of music, recorded sound and preservation. The Library is currently accepting nominations for the next registry here.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States—and extensive materials from around the world—both on site and online.

