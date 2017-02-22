NASA discovers 7 Earth-like planets orbiting nearby star

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- We're one step closer today to answering one of the greatest mysteries in the universe. Are we alone here on tiny Earth? Or is there life -- maybe intelligent life -- someplace out there in the void.



NASA just announced the discovery of seven Earth-like rocky planets orbiting a star not so far away.



Three of these planets are firmly in what scientists call the habitable zone, the right distance from their star to be awash in liquid water. They're close enough to us that within a few years, we may know whether there are signs of life.



It's the first time scientists have ever found a such treasure trove of Earth-sized planets circling a star other than our own. The view from their surface would be very different than ours. One side of each planet is locked on their star, Trappist1, huge, red with a feeble light just 1/200th as bright as our sun.



The planets are so close to each other, that you could see the others orbs in the sky. Their orbits are as close to their sun as Mercury is to ours. Their years: as short as 1 and a half days long.



Scientists say all the extra- solar planets they've found only make it more likely we'll find life.



"Every star there is could have one planet, take two, take five, take seven," said Thomas Zurbuchen. and associate administrator of NASA. "Just think how many planets are out there that could be a habitable ecosystem that we could explore."



Trappist-1 is almost 40 light years from Earth, 235 trillion million miles, a neighbor in the universe. It's so close, NASA has already drawn up a fictional travel poster.



The planets are close enough that the soon-to-be launched James Web Space telescope should be able to search their atmospheres for signs of water and oxygen -- and life.



NASA says expert opinion keeps swing back and forth on whether a star like Trappist-1 could support life on it's planets. Red dwarfs in their youth blast out tantrums of flares and radiation and then smolder coldly in their old age.



But maybe... And if not this system, then maybe the next.



For now, the potential habitable planets are designated Trappist-1 and then E, F and G. Scientists did nickname them after the Belgian beers they drank as they celebrated their discoveries. But if they find signs of life, they plan to come up with something more appropriate.

