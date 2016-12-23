'Mr. Holiday' lights up NW DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On the street, in a city where Christmas decorations are pretty bare, there's a house that's baring it all.

The house radiates season’s greetings to passersby on 16th St NW.



Dads like it, kids like it.

Adults like it, even dogs like it.

It's the reaction that Greg Nelson, the curator, the host, the enthusiast, is going for.

People in the Northwest, D.C. neighborhood call Nelson, Mr. Holiday.



He may not look like Santa Claus but he certainly has St. Nick's spirit.



And every year, the theme changes. Mr. Holiday says his brainstorming begins around September.

This year the theme is designed around Arbos, Nelson’s dog.

People often leave him ‘thank you’ gifts and notes.



During the offseason, it takes a garage and basement to house all of the decorations.

In case there was any doubt, this is a professional operation. One that can get pretty pricey.

