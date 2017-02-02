Move over, slowpoke, or you may be fined $250 in Virginia

How can going the speed limit cost you $250? It might in the future. That's if you're hogging the left lane on a Virginia highway and you're not keeping up with traffic. It's all part of a new bill being considered in the Commonwealth.

Democratic Del. Kaye Kory is one of the cosponsors of the bill. She says it will make highways more safe.

"This will make a big difference in a lot of peoples lives," said Kory.

If you've ever been frustrated with a slow driver in the left lane in front of you, imagine driving an 18-wheeler on the highway for the last 20 years. That's Rich Needy's world, "They're texting, playing on their phones, putting makeup on."

Needy says he ends up behind slow drivers at last 5 or 6 times a day. Photojournalist James Hash and I took a trip on the Beltway and within minutes spotted it too.

To be clear, the left lane is for passing. Driving slow in it is already illegal.

"I think that's fair, a little low to be honest," said Needy.

If the bill is approved, that's fine will take effect in July.

