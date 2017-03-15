Mount St. Mary's prepares for NCAA tournament

EMMITSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - March Madness is upon us and one local school is already celebrating.

Mount Saint Mary's, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, will play Villanova Thursday night in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

The game comes after Mt. St. Mary's defeated New Orleans in a play-in game Monday night.

The Mt. St. Mary's campus has been buzzing ever since the win.

"There's just an excitement in the air," said student Michael Carolan.

Interim Provost Jennie Hunter-Cevera said the school has enjoyed the national attention too. She said it could even encourage more prospective high school students to attend the campus for college.

"We have academics, we have activities and we have athletics and everybody has come together to celebrate this team," said Hunter-Cevera.

About 2,000 students attend the Catholic liberal arts school in Frederick County. However, this is not the first time its student body has witnessed success on the hardwood.

The school has played in the the tournament before, including in 2014, when the school lost during a play-in game.

However, Mt. St. Mary's will have have to overcome some big odds to beat Villanova. Mt. St. Mary's is a 16 seed while Villanova is participating as a 1 seed. A 16 seed has never defeated a 1 seed in the history of the tournament.

You can watch the game on WUSA9 Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

