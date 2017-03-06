Mother of 2 died in Waldorf, Md. car crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two seniors killed in Charles Co. car accident
-
2 killed after car collides with utility pole
-
Suspect wanted for stabbing security guard to death
-
Mother found dead in her home after fire
-
New PTSD center opens for firefighters, paramedics
-
House fire kills one person, injures another
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Prince George's Co. mom kills son
-
Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Alexandria City schools closing on 'Day Without Women'Mar. 6, 2017, 2:05 p.m.
-
Mom killed in Waldorf crash remembered as ‘bright light'Mar. 6, 2017, 5:19 p.m.
-
Milder tonight & Tuesday with a few showersFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.