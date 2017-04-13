More racist graffiti discovered in Northern Va.

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - More racist graffiti has been found in a Northern Virginia neighborhood.

Ashburn residents discovered swastikas and racial slurs spray painted on the side of a barn just steps away from a walking trail.

The barn is located near the corner of Providence Forge Drive and Withorne Way.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department, a person went for a stroll with their dog on the trail just next to the barn when they spotted the graffiti.

It included a swastika, racial slurs against blacks and even phallic symbols. It's since been covered.

"Why would somebody be racist and write those things," said resident Alinah Fawad.

Earlier this week, police arrested a man for vandalizing a church with anti-Semitic symbols in Fairfax County.

Last October, five teens also painted racist symbols on the historic Ashburn Colored School. That is less than 15 minutes away from the barn.

Loudoun County deputies say they plan to work with student resource officers to see if a teenager was responsible for the vandalism.

They say it is still too early to tell who was behind the act.

