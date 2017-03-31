(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - First responders in Montgomery County got their props on Friday for their hard work and bravery.

Among those honored were firefighters and police officers who ran toward deadly flames and gunshots.

“I saw half of 8701 Arliss Street was just gone,” recalled Sgt. Paul Bandholz, with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Workers relived the moments they will likely never forget.

“I heard several gunshots coming from in front of me,” Officer David Kocevar said.

A deadly fire in Silver Spring and a shooting spree that claimed two lives might easily be called two of Montgomery County’s most tragic stories last year.

“I actually heard the explosion go off. I was a few miles away,” Bandholz explained.

Video showed police officers and firefighters working to reunite families and save people from a burning building at the Flower Branch Apartments last August.

“It hits home because I kind of see them – that’s my mom, that’s my family and I know kind of the struggles that they go through,” Enrique Escolero, a Montgomery County firefighter, said.

While brave men and women ran towards flames, Officer David Kocevar took off toward the sound of gunfire.

He spotted Eulalio Tordil -- a man who police said killed his estranged wife and another man -- running with a gun through Montgomery mall

“The suspect had left in a vehicle. I was able to place that vehicle look out description that I saw over the radios,” Kocevar told WUSA9.

That call eventually lead to a dramatic arrest of the suspect.

Despite the bravery and heroism the guys showed, one of them consider themselves heroes.

“No. This is just the job I signed up for. This is what I chose to do. I believe that pretty much anybody else in my shoes – on the department or any other agency would have done the same thing,” Kocevar said.

