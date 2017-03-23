Montgomery Co. police plays basketball with community

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County basketball tournament looks to bridge the divide between area youth and police officers.

The Montgomery County Police Community Engagement Team organized the 2nd annual H.O.O.P.S. (Honoring Our Outstanding Protectors and Students) basketball tournament at Montgomery Blair High School Thursday afternoon.

The tournament includes teams that consist of teachers, students, police officers and corrections officers.

Montgomery County Police Officer Rich Reynolds said more than 70 students took part in the event.

"Having that really in-depth connection between communities and government will really help you long term when it comes to having a sustained relationship," Reynolds said.

Members of the Maryland State Police, the Montgomery County Department of Corrections and Montgomery County Fire Department also participated in the event.

Members of @mcpnews are bonding w/ the community. They're playing in a basketball tourney w/ local students at Montgomery Blair HS. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/7zgxlcXVZp — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 23, 2017

