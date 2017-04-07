WUSA
Montgomery Co. firefighter dies while on duty

WUSA 9:19 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

BURTONSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County firefighter died while he was on duty Friday in Burtonsville, Md., according to Montgomery County fire officials. 

Around 3:30 p.m., officials say firefighter Charles 'Rick' Gentilcore had some sort of medical problem. Officials say co-workers found Gentilcore sitting in his chair unresponsive. 

He was taken to a local hospital where officials say he later died. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time. 

