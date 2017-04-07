Montgomery Co. firefighter dies while on duty

In honor of fallen firefighter Rick Gentilcore (Photo: Pete Piringer)

BURTONSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County firefighter died while he was on duty Friday in Burtonsville, Md., according to Montgomery County fire officials.

Around 3:30 p.m., officials say firefighter Charles 'Rick' Gentilcore had some sort of medical problem. Officials say co-workers found Gentilcore sitting in his chair unresponsive.

He was taken to a local hospital where officials say he later died.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Fallen firefighter being escorted to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/P5HT5ygaEo — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 8, 2017

