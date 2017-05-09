Mom and toddler go viral in #salontalk video

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

SAN ANTONIO - Mother's Day came early for one San Antonio mom when she posted an adorable video of her 1-year-old combing her hair.

The video depicts Kerry Robinson getting her hair brushed by her smart and witty toddler Jayde.

The duo got the reaction of a lifetime with their now viral #salontalk video featuring a comical exchange about Sea World and who got up to make breakfast that morning.

It now has over 15 million views and 230,000 shares on Facebook.

Robinson posted the funny video on her Facebook Thursday evening.

© 2017 KENS-TV