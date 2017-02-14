Missing Va. teen returns home, killer in another case still at large

Missing Va. teen returns home (Photo: Stephanie Ramirez)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A missing teen from Northern Virginia returned home safe Tuesday night.

Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta, 17, from Alexandria, Va. was reunited with her family around 9 p.m. after police were desperate to find her on Tuesday. Venus was interviewed by police on Tuesday night regarding the circumstances surrounding her absence.

Police said her disappearance could be connected to a murder investigation.

Venus was last seen on Jan. 15th before returning home on Tuesday. She was last seen by her mother who saw her leaving her home with a backpack full of clothes.

Investigators are starting to unravel a complex web of gangs and girls. They thought Venus could be part of it.

Over the weekend, Fairfax County officers found the body of another missing teenage girl, who was from Montgomery Co., Md.

Police said both cases overlap in some way. There are similar gangs involved and the girls knew each other.

The connections set off alarms for police. Tuesday afternoon, they classified Venus as endangered.

Fairfax County Police want anyone with information to contact Detective Dean Tran at (703) 246-7514.

