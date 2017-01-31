MISSING: Va. 16-year-old and her 5-month-old baby

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Springfield, Va. and her 5-month-old baby.

The mother, Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres, and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen on January 14 at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield.

Police say detectives internally thought Lizzy left voluntarily with her son's father who has been identified as 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas. Police now believe Lizzy and her son may be in danger and left their home in fear of the child's father.

Lizzy is described by police as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored strips in it. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Mason (571-585-2378) or Detective M. Fox (571-489-1796) or the Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131 or you can contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

