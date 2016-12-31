FOUND: Silver Alert issued for Md. man

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WUSA9) - Police located a missing 86-year-old man of Ellicott City, Md.
Robert Louis Hirsch was last seen in the parking lot of Ourisman Chrysler Dodge dealership in Clarksville, Md. at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 16th.
Police said he was likely driving a 1991 Lexus LS400, gray in color, displaying Maryland license plate 9MD8165.
Police were concerned for his welfare due to the frigid temperature and age-related health issues.
He was described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored red plaid shirt, sweat pants which were possibly dark gray or black in color and white colored sneakers.
