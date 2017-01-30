MISSING: Silver Alert for 73-year-old Md. woman

COLUMBIA, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help looking for a missing 73-year-old woman from Columbia, Md.

Doris Mae Gunter was last seen by a family member leaving the area of Coca Cola Drive in Hanover at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say she was driving a blue 2004 Nissan Sentra with MD tag MRV504.

When Gunter did not return to her home on Monrach Mills Way in Columbia, Md., her family called police. Her family is concerned for her welfare due to age-related health concerns.

Gunter is described by police as a black female, five feet two inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair hair. She was last seen wearing a white pullover, gray puffy coat with fur collar, red velvet pants, black shoes and scarf on her head.

(© 2017 WUSA)