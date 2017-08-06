WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

MISSING: Police need help finding 16-year-old boy from NW DC

WUSA 6:44 PM. EDT August 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding Brandon Lewis, a 16-year-old from NW DC. 

He was last seen on July 19 around 9 p.m. on the 1400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. He was not reported missing until August 5. 

Police said Lewis is a black male, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a light brown complexion. He stands at 5'10 tall and weighs between 125 and 145 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shontea Martin is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories