FOUND: Fairfax Co. couple with dementia

Richard Stevens, 91, and Norma Stevens, 86. (Photo: Fairfax County police)

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Police have found a missing elderly couple from Fairfax County who suffer from dementia.

Richard Stevens, 91, and Norma Stevens, 86, of McLean were last heard from on Friday noon and were believed to be at a local hotel in the 1400 block of Crystal Drive in Arlington after their vehicle became disabled.

Police say both Mr. and Mrs. Stevens suffer from dementia and other medical conditions.

Richard Stevens was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. Norma Stevens is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.