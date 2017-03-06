MISSING: 9-year-old girl from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 9-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Kaliah Montgomery was last seen in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW on Monday around 4:00 p.m.

She is described by police as a black female, 4’11” to 5’0” tall, 72 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, tan pants, a purple and blue jacket with multiple stars on it, and royal blue New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaliah Montgomery is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

