FOUND: 9-year-old boy from Manassas

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - Police have located a missing 9-year-old from Manassas, Va.

Franklin Uceda-Mercado was last seen Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when police say he left his apartment in the 7400 block of Prince Charles Ct. voluntarily. He may still be in the area on foot or on his bike.

Franklin was described by police as a Hispanic male, 4’10’’, 80lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark jeans, and black socks with white and black sandals.

