MISSING: 78-year-old man from Germantown

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 78-year-old man from Germantown, Maryland.
Hu Banh was last seen on Tuesday around 7 a.m. at his residence. Police and his family are concerned for his physical well-being.
He is described as an Asian man, 5’01” tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He wears glasses.
Banh drives a 2001 Honda Civic with Maryland tag: HTD625.
Anyone with information regarding Huu Banh’s whereabouts or anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.
