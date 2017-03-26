MISSING: 76-year-old DC woman

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 76-year-old woman from Northwest, D.C.

Valencia Lewis was last seen on Saturday in the 8000 block of Eastern Avenue NW.

Valencia is described by police as a black female, medium brown complexion, 5’4” in height, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and gray hair. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valencia Lewis is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV