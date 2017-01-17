MISSING: 74-year-old DC man

WASHINGTON (WUSA) -- Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man from Southeast, D.C.

Eugene Kitt, 74 was last seen on Friday around 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of G Street in Southeast, D.C., Metropolitan police said.

Kitt is described as a black man, standing 5'2" tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has a medium complexion with brown eyes, a bald head, a mustache and beard.

He was last seen wearing glasses with a gold rim, gray slacks, a navy-blue wool coat, a black kangol hat and black shoes, police said.

