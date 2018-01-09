WUSA
Missing 65-year-old man with dementia found dead in Md.

Murugi Thande, WUSA 9:38 PM. EST January 09, 2018

BELTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9 - Daniel Dehaven, a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, was found dead in Anne Arundel County, police said Tuesday.

Dehaven was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on January 2 on store surveillance video in the 10900 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, Md. 

Officials said they dedicated around-the-clock resources to the investigation.

Prince George's County police sent their condolences to his family and friends. 

