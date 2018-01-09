Missing 65-year-old man with dementia found dead in Md.

BELTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9 - Daniel Dehaven, a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, was found dead in Anne Arundel County, police said Tuesday.

We regret to inform our community that earlier this evening, Mr. DeHaven was located deceased in Anne Arundel County. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/xRLtcjigky — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 10, 2018

Dehaven was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on January 2 on store surveillance video in the 10900 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, Md.

Officials said they dedicated around-the-clock resources to the investigation.

Prince George's County police sent their condolences to his family and friends.

