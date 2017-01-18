MISSING: 64-year-old Frederick woman

(Photo: Frederick police)

FREDERICK, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a 64-year-old woman from Frederick.

Dorothy Leigh Simms, 64, of the 700 block of Heather Ridge Drive, was last seen in November of 2016 by her family, Frederick police said.

Simms was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black yoga pants, and black boots.

Should anyone have any information as to Simms’ whereabouts or comes in contact with her, please contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2100. Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

(© 2017 WUSA)