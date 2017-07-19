MISSING: 56-year-old woman in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for a 56-year-old woman, who was last seen in Northeast DC on June 23. She was reported missing on July 5.

Michele Renfroe is a black female with a medium complexion, 4’8” and 120 lbs. She has salt and pepper hair, and dark brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue denim dress and tennis shoes. She may need medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michele Renfroe is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

