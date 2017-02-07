MISSING: 56-year-old endangered woman

GREAT FALLS, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 56-year-old woman who police consider to be endangered.

Becky M. McCleskey was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday when she was leaving her home.

Police say McCleskey's car entered Great Falls, Va. National park around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the car was parked in the north parking lot.

Anyone with information about McCleskey's whereabouts are asked to contact police.

