MISSING: 51-year-old North Bethesda man

NORTH BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man from North Bethesda.

Regnold Todd Adams was last seen by family members around 8 p.m. Saturday night when he left his home to go to work.

Adams is described as an African American, 6’1” tall and about 240 pounds. He is bald and has a mustache. Adams was last seen driving a black 2010 Lexus LS 460 L with Maryland tags: 32808CF.

Police and family members are concerned for Adam’s physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Regnold Todd Adams is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

