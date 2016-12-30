MISSING: 24-year-old Burtonsville man

Quoc Thai Cao (Photo: Montgomery County police)

BURTONSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 24-year-old man from Burtonsville, Md.

Quoc Thai Cao is described by police as an Asian male, 5’7” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Cao was last seen operating a white, 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag: 4BF7635.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Quoc Thai Cao is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.