MISSING: 23-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 23-year-old from Northeast, D.C.

Jessy Hernandez was last seen Tuesday on Michigan Avenue NE. She was reported missing on Wednesday.

Hernandez is described by police as a Hispanic female, with a light-complexion, 5’4” in height, 130-140 pounds, brown eyes, and long brown hair, which she is known to wear sometimes in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a black suede jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessy Hernandez is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

