MISSING: 23-year-old from NE DC

WUSA 5:25 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 23-year-old from Northeast, D.C. 

Jessy Hernandez was last seen Tuesday on Michigan Avenue NE. She was reported missing on Wednesday. 

Hernandez is described by police as a Hispanic female, with a light-complexion, 5’4” in height, 130-140 pounds, brown eyes, and long brown hair, which she is known to wear sometimes in a pony tail.  She was last seen wearing a black suede jacket and black pants.   

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessy Hernandez  is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

