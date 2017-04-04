MISSING: 22-year-old woman from Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM CO., VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing and endangered 22-year-old woman from Prince William County.

Alisa Posey was last seen in the 15300 block of Tina Lane.

She is described by police as a 22-year-old black female. Police say she may be driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with the tags VDP-2109.

Anyone with information please contact the Prince William County Police Department.

