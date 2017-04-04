WUSA
Close

MISSING: 22-year-old woman from Prince William Co.

WUSA 10:54 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

PRINCE WILLIAM CO., VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing and endangered 22-year-old woman from Prince William County. 

Alisa Posey was last seen in the 15300 block of Tina Lane.

She is described by police as a 22-year-old black female. Police say she may be driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with the tags VDP-2109. 

Anyone with information please contact the Prince William County Police Department. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories