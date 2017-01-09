MISSING: 22-year-old from NW DC

Alexis Taylor (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a 22-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Alexis Taylor was last seen in the 3000 block of Van Ness Street NW on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd at approximately 12:01 am.

Taylor is described by police as a white female, approximately 5’7”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and light brown eyes. Police say she is also known as Jonathan Sharp.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexis Taylor is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.