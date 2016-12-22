MISSING: 21-year-old Rockville woman with mental disabilities

Montgomery County police need your help to find a missing Rockville woman.

Erica Grace Morris, 21, was last seen by her family Thursday afternoon when she left home on Cold Spring Road.

Police say she functions at a third grade level and she likes to visit libraries in Rockville and Potomac.

She is described by police as a white female, 5’4” tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has short, curly brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright green ski jacket, blue jeans, brown “Ugg” brand boots, and carrying a black duffel bag, and brown purse.

If you've seen her, please contact Montgomery County police.