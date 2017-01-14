MISSING: 17-year-old Southeast D.C. girl

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Demetria Carthens was last seen in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. on Friday, Jan. 13.

She is described as a black female with medium complexion, 5’7” tall and about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are unsure of what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768.

